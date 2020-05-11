The LHSAA executive committee will conduct a Wednesday conference call to discuss high school sports within Phase 1 of the Louisiana’s COVID-19 reopening announced Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine talked to LHSAA officers after Edwards’ press conference to set up a meeting plan. Bonine said he also is scheduled to speak with Louisiana Department of Education officials Wednesday.
“Since the governor’s briefing today, I have spoken with the LHSAA president (David Federico of Ecole Classique) and vice president (Rusty Farrar of Simsboro),” Bonine said in a text statement. “An LHSAA EC conference call has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, to discuss Phase I … dos, don’ts, cans and can’ts, etc.”
Unlike some state associations, the LHSAA does not govern summer activities such as a summer leagues. But the LHSAA can interpret parameters for offseason training and other matters.
LHSCA convention in limbo
The LHSCA convention is supposed to return to Baton Rouge for the first time since 2017. However, the annual coaches clinic set for July 21-22 at the Crowne Plaza may become a virtual event because of the pandemic.
“As of now, it is still on the schedule but a decision will be made within the next few days,” LHSCA director Eric Held said. “The problem is with our speakers. Some of the people who agreed to come here in January are reluctant to do so now.
“They don’t want to get on a plane and fly here. And there are concerns about people coming from different parts the state where you’ve had epicenters for COVID-19. The NFHS meetings and other events this summer have already gone virtual. Given the success we’ve seen with virtual clinics over the last seven weeks, going virtual may be the best option.”
Coaching moves
St. Michael has added three new coaches to its staff, including Addie Shafer, who is set to be the school’s new girls basketball coach. Offensive coordinator Scott Dieterich and Cole Robin both join the Warriors’ football staff. Dieterich was the longtime offensive coordinator at PBS during the successful era in which the Eagles ran an option attack. St. Michael also runs an offensive attack. Robin also was a PBS assistant.
Shafer coached at North Corbin Middle School for three years and was an athlete at St. Thomas Aquinas in Hammond.
Another longtime coach in the local area, Bruce Hoffman, is headed to Franklin-based Hanson Memorial as head football coach/athletic director. Hoffman has coached at a number of local schools, including Episcopal, False River Academy and White Castle.
Level playing fields
When the LHSAA canceled the remainder of its spring seasons and championship events on April 9, roughly half of the other states had canceled their seasons, including regional neighbors like Alabama and Georgia.
Earlier this month, it became a clean sweep — New Jersey was the 51st and final member of the NFHS (including the District of Columbia) to cancel its spring events because of COVID-19.
Prep notables
East Ascension offensive lineman Pule Alo, part of the Spartans’ 2020 class, committed to Utah State on Monday. Alo is projected to play center on the college level.
• Live Oak High seeks an experienced assistant offensive line coach. Teaching positions available are flexible.
Contact LOHS head coach Blane Westmoreland by email at blane.westmoreland@lpsb.org or by calling (225) 315-5977.