An additional 15 people have died from coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish, bringing the total to 140 residents and two out of state deaths, according to parish coroner Beau Clark's Monday morning update.
Officials didn't announce new deaths over the weekend, which accounted for the steep rise in reported deaths tied to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus.
The patients' ages ranged from 41 to 104 years old and eight were female and seven were male. Six were either living in hospice centers or nursing homes, according to the coroner's office.
Each patient had underlying health conditions, the coroner said.
While younger, healthier people experience mild symptoms, older adults and those with chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes are more vulnerable to severe complications.
The Louisiana Department of Health will announce statewide and local testing numbers at noon.