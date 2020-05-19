The LSU Museum of Art will reopen on Wednesday, May 20, with safety and social distancing protocols in place."
"We are excited to welcome visitors back to a safe place to recharge through creativity and culture," Executive Director Daniel Stetson said. "During this new Phase 1 period, we are pleased to allow access to our wonderful exhibitions and works of art once again. We ask for your patience as we open with a modified schedule and safety protocols."
The museum also will operate under temporary hours during the state's Phase 1 reopening period, which officially lifted the coronavirus stay-at-home order on May 15. Temporary hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon-7 p.m. Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday.
The museum, located on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will allow only a maximum of 25% of its usual visitors capacity, meaning 100 at a time in the museum and only four or five in the museum store on the first floor.
All visitors will be required to wear masks.
The museum also is providing no touch digital resources so visitors can safely navigate its galleries, along with gallery paths titled "Follow the Flow" and other directional signage.
A digital animated gallery map, along with disposable, single use paper gallery maps, also will be available.
Visitors also can access Protocols and digital resources on their mobile devices by visiting lsumoa.org/digital.