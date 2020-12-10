As coronavirus cases increase and Louisiana moves closer to obtaining vaccines, Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the latest news on COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Edwards will address media at 3 p.m. Follow the press conference live and follow our coverage below.

Louisiana reported 2,087 more confirmed coronavirus and 33 more deaths today. The state is in the midst of a third wave of the virus.

