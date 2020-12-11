Mentorship Academy in downtown Baton Rouge shifted to 100% virtual online Friday until the end of the fall semester thanks to a new positive case of the novel coronavirus "that could impact students and staff" across the campus.

The charter school made the announcement Thursday night and said the new case had come to light in the previous 24 hours.

it's the latest of a handful of schools in the Baton Rouge area temporarily halting in-person instruction to try to arrest the spread of the virus, which is on the upswing both in the community and in school buildings. They include two schools in Baton Rouge, one in St. Helena Parish and two high schools in Pointe Coupee Parish.

+6 As coronavirus rates rise in Baton Rouge area, more schools are closing. Here's the latest. A handful of schools in the Baton Rouge area are once again closing their doors and sending children home to learn remotely as the novel coron…

Two more local schools, Gramercy and Paulina elementary schools, both in St. James Parish, have also announced that they will shift to virtual-only starting Monday and continuing through the last week before Christmas break. Gramercy Elementary made the call Thursday and Paulina Elementary joined them Friday morning. Gramercy Elementary was already in online-only mode this whole week for similar reasons.

In-person instruction won't resume at these schools until the spring semester starts in early January.

Mentorship Academy made an almost identical move in mid-November, closing in-person school for the last week prior to Thanksgiving break due to cases of the virus.