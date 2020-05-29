East Baton Rouge Parish Library branches will re-open their doors to the public Monday, officials announced Friday.
“We are now ready to increase access by opening significant portions of the public service spaces in our buildings,” said Library Director Spencer Watts. “We appreciate that this will require a certain level of adjustment, but we hope that everyone can work with us to make their library experience as safe and rewarding as possible.”
Patrons will be able to use computers, Wi-Fi and check out books.
All patrons entering library buildings will be required to wear a face mask or other personal protective equipment. To increase distance between workstations, a reduced number of computers will be available — reservations will be necessary — and there will be physical distance between seating, tables and computers.
There will also be additional protective measures in place, such as sneeze guards at service desks and visual social distancing reminders. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer will be available at all locations.
However, the library collection will be considered “closed stacks” in this phase, meaning staff will locate materials for patrons on request, either when they call ahead or drop in.
In the meantime, drive-through and pick up services will continue at all locations and library materials can still be returned at any location.