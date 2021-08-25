For one week only, Krispy Kreme will give away two free donuts a day to anyone who who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card.

This sweet promotion is available from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

To be qualified as "vaccinated," a guest must have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Earlier this year, the chain announced it would give vaccinated people one free doughnut a day for a year.

The current offer can be redeemed for one original glazed doughnut and one original glazed heart-shaped doughnut.

The doughnut chain said it wanted to find a way to show support for those protecting themselves and others by choosing to get vaccinated.

The Krispy Kreme locations on Plank Road in Baton Rouge and Clearview Parkway in New Orleans are participating in the promotion.

See more details about the offer here.