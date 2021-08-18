The latest cancellation due to Louisiana's surge in COVID cases is the Angola Prison Rodeo.

The fall rodeo, which features inmates from Louisiana State Penitentiary, was scheduled for every Sunday in October. It's been canceled, along with its popular arts and crafts fair, "out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of staff and prisoners," the prison announced in a press release.

The prison will contact those who have already bought tickets and issue refunds.

The Angola Prison Rodeo began in 1965 and is the longest-running prison rodeo in the country. It's a joint endeavor between offenders, prison employees, and civilians who live in Angola’s residential area.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Inmate Welfare Fund, which pays for recreational and educational programs for prisoners.

The event draws large crowds annually to the Angola arena, which accommodates more than 10,000 attendees.