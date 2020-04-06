Health officials are reporting 816 positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday, that's up from 656 on Sunday.

In a noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports 14,867 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state. 563 of Louisiana's 1,809 hospitalized patients are on ventilators.

512 people have died.

In Baton Rouge, the total number of cases now exceeds 800. LDH is reporting the following numbers throughout the parish:

Cases: 816

Deaths: 27

State lab tests: 346

Commercial lab tests: 4,509

+2 Newborn baby dies in Baton Rouge after coronavirus-positive mom went into premature labor The newborn baby girl who died from coronavirus Monday morning at a Baton Rouge hospital was born prematurely because her mother's body went i…

On Monday morning, the parish coroner's office announced seven more people in Baton Rouge have died from the virus, including a day-old infant.

The baby's mother was admitted to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms last week and then gave birth on Sunday. The baby girl died Monday morning, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release.

See our coronavirus tracking map here.