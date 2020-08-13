McKinley High School in Baton Rouge closed its doors Thursday for a “deep cleaning” and won’t reopen until Monday after learning that a staff member there tested positive for novel coronavirus, said a school spokeswoman.

The high school, like all East Baton Rouge Parish schools, is offering virtual-only instruction until at least Labor Day. The bulk of McKinley High's roughly 100 staff members have been working on the 800 East McKinley St. campus since Aug. 3. Staff members will continue their work Thursday and Friday, but from home, instructing virtually the school's more than 1,000 students.

“We’re in the process of sending out a notification to staff,” Taylor Gast, spokesperson for the school system, said Thursday morning.

Gast said she learned about the new COVID-19 case Wednesday night. Gast wouldn’t say why McKinley High made the decision to close its doors completely, but said every time there’s a new case, there will be a “deep cleaning” of the affected areas of the campus.

Gast said there were a few other staff members on campus who have been determined to be “close contacts” of the person who tested positive and they have been directed to quarantine at home for the next 14 days.