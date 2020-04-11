- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, has posted a new virtual museum portal organized by age with content specially designed for students, parents and teachers. The portal will be frequently updated. Visit virtual-lasm.org.
- The end of Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s 2019-20 season is clouded in uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic, but its dancers continue their training. The company's feeder school, The Dancers’ Workshop, is holding free classes for the company members and all levels and ages of students through Zoom. Students are led through a modified class that is designed for safety in small areas but will maintain the dancers’ technique and continue to develop skills the teachers learned in the last weeks of the training year. For more information, call (225) 766-8379 or visit batonrougeballet.org.
- The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Art Competition will be a social media exhibit and virtual sale of plein air art completed from the past years of the competition, which started in 2015. The event ends May 31. Paintings are available for sale at BiddingForGood.com/ShadowsOnTheTeche. Paintings also will be shared on the Shadows Plein Air Facebook page at facebook.com/ShadowsontheTeche and on The Shadows Instagram account. For more information, call (337) 369-6446. Any funds raised from this event provide funding for art education.
