East Baton Rouge Parish Prison is quarantining a section of the prison near the cell of an inmate who tested positive for coronavirus late Sunday night after being taken to the hospital Saturday for a suspected overdose, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.
The prison staff is now bringing all food and commissary to 94 inmates included in the quarantine, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, the spokesperson.
The inmates have access to phones and have been given additional free phone calls. They continue to have daily recreation time within their quarantined area and are also practicing the 6-feet social distancing recommendation.
As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol, medical staff are taking all of the inmates’ temperature twice a day. At this time, no inmates have a fever or are presenting symptoms of the virus, Hicks said.
The entire prison is following CDC sanitation procedures and all inmates have been provided additional cleaning and hygiene products and also have access to information from staff, pamphlets and instructional videos, in Spanish and English, Hicks said.
All medical and prescription fees have been waived during this pandemic.
The East Baton Rouge Public Defender’s office has a hotline set up for concerned family members: (225) 389-3150 extension: 159 or email: admin@opdbr.org
In addition to giving inmates extra free phone calls to family, the warden has made all calls to legal counsel free.
Since the declaration of this emergency related to the spread of COVID-19, anyone entering the prison facility is medically screened and has their temperature taken before entry, Hicks said.