Coronavirus testing is being conducted at a mobile testing site at Comiskey Park located at 600 S. Jefferson Davis Pkwy. in New Orleans, La. Monday, May 4, 2020. People 18 years of age or older who are showing symptoms or may have recently been exposed to coronavirus are eligible. Testing is free to those without insurance and require no co-pay for those with insurance. A bag of essential household items are given to people who are tested.