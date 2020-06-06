With Tropical Storm Cristobal churning into the Gulf of Mexico, new completed tests for the novel coronavirus tapered off in the Baton Rouge area and new cases also dropped some on Saturday, new state health data show.
The 12-parish region added 87 new cases, including 37 in East Baton Rouge Parish, the Louisiana Department of Health reported at noon. Both totals are down some from the day before and may begin to break a gradual rise new cases that had been gathering in recent days.
Meanwhile, the 12-parish capital area has added no new deaths from the COVID-19 illness tied the virus for the third consecutive day, the health data show. Deaths remained at 563 in the region.
Also, after hovering just above 600 patients hospitalized due to the viral illness for the past several days, the statewide tally fell to 582 on Saturday, continuing a declining trend that has COVID-19 hospitalizations approaching just a quarter of their all-time high in mid-April.
The Baton Rouge area has had 8,205 coronavirus cases since the outbreak was first detected in Louisiana in early March; East Baton Rouge's total has reached 3,911.
Through May 31, 79% of those diagnosed with the virus across Louisiana are presumed to have recovered.
Health experts have said new case numbers are an imperfect measure of the virus's spread in the community because the numbers are so tied to the pace of the testing process. That means a slowdown in testing can mean a reduction in new cases.
Before Saturday, the Baton Rouge region had been above 1,500 new tests per day for four of the prior five days.
That 1,500-per-day benchmark put the daily rate of testing at a level recommended by researchers at Harvard University to ensure a safe reopening of society. The state has focused on other benchmarks recommended by federal authorities that aren't as rigorous to trigger the easing of social distancing restrictions.
On Saturday, the testing count for the area fell to 1,168 finished tests, or about the daily average since late April.
Testing in East Baton Rouge also dropped, slipping back from daily totals that had approached 1,000 new tests two days go to 470 finished tests on Saturday, or about the parish average since late April.
Across the state on Saturday, new cases continued a gradual rise since around May 23, adding 497 confirmed cases to bring Louisiana's total to 42,486 since the outbreak was first detected.
Though new COVID-19 deaths have stopped in the region, that may be, in part, a reporting issue. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has not issued a new report on deaths since Wednesday and doesn't plan to issue a new one until Monday.
The office has been well head of the state on new deaths in the parish; the tally remains at 253.