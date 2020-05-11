Even before the governor laid out a plan for reopening Louisiana for business, officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system were putting together a plan for how things will go after his stay-at-home order expires.

Library Director Spencer Watts said they've already outlined their phased approach to re-opening city-parish libraries when the state's order lifts. And they anticipate they'll start kicking that into action May 18.

"Experience will be our teacher and our guide," Watts said Monday morning. "Our libraries are built to encourage people to work together and be collaborative. Now we have to go through this thing that's alien to us, and particularly the public, where we're establishing barriers and restricting access."

"All of this will be challenging and sometimes frustrating," he added.

The library system's phased re-opening, which can be read in its entirety here, will include a new intake process of returned materials, limited access to books and computers and an hour dedicated primarily to seniors who have been most at risk after contracting coronavirus.

Phase 1 will simply build on what the library has already been doing for the past month since closing its branches during the pandemic.

There'll be expanded hours for telephone service at all 14 branch locations from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Telephone assistance includes reference and information, reader’s advisory, assistance with reservations or new requests, and help with patron accounts.

Wi-Fi will be available outside from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all branches.

Patrons may check out new materials via drive-thru pick up windows at the Main Library on Goodwood or the Fairwood Branch. Lobby Pickup on Demand Service will be available at other locations.

Due dates for all currently checked out library materials has been extended until June 1.

All returned materials will be quarantined and/or disinfected according to established guidelines before being placed back in circulation.

During Phase 1, library staff will work inside to process and re-shelve books returned before the stay-at-home order, as well as re-arrange public spaces and relocate chairs, tables, and computers to increase distance between them.

During Phase 2 the library system intends to open the doors to the public and provide limited use of computers, wireless internet and checkouts of materials. Those guidelines include:

Library locations will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Because of the need to increase distance between workstations, a reduced number of public computers will be available on a "reservations" basis and headphones will not be available for use. Keyboards and mice at public computers will be cleaned after each use.

Seating will be limited; physical distance will be maintained between seating, tables, and computers; acrylic sneeze guards will be placed at service desks and visual reminders related to social distancing will be in use at each location.

Hand sanitizer should be available at each location. Personal protective gear will be used by all staff.

Patrons will need to call ahead to locate materials or reserve items as usual. Anyone who visits a branch location will get interviewed by library staff who will then search the shelves for desired books or AV materials and bring them directly to patrons to minimize contact.

Patrons will be able to check out their materials via self-check kiosks at all locations or receive assistance at Circulation Services. Drive Through/Pick Up Service will continue as usual at the Main Library and Fairwood Branch.

Lobby Pickup on Demand may cease or be reduced at other locations. Library materials may be returned to any location.

The library system will encourage all patrons to wear facemasks or other PPE.

Future planned phases will relax even more restrictions.

There's no date yet on when the phases will be implemented or when the transitions will occur between phases.

"After Phase 1 is under way and we get staff trained, we'll move from that into Phase 2," Watts said.