The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has canceled a performance of "She Moves ..." that had been set for May 1-2, saying it hasn't been able to find a new date for the show.
The performance had been set for the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts. The ballet theatre said that restrictions on large crowds meant the dancers wouldn't be able to rehearse properly.
It said a number of works had been commissioned for "She Moves ...," and the theatre said it hoped to schedule either studio or open-air performances so at least some of them may be seen.
Tickets purchased through the Manship Theatre and as season tickets will be fully refunded, but the ticket cost could also be donated back to the BRBT. For more information, call 225-766-8379.
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, under the direction of Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews, was founded in 1960 to promote and assist the advancement of classical and contemporary dance.