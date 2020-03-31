CENTRAL — Tony Spell, the Central pastor who has defied government orders to limit crowds to 50 people or fewer, was arrested on six counts of violating the governor's order, after authorities say he's continued to hold large services.

Police Chief Roger Corcoran said his office arrested Spell on Tuesday following weeks of city and state leaders urging that he suspend services.

"He will be held responsible for his reckless and irresponsible decisions that endangered the health of his congregation and our community," Corcoran said. "We are facing a public health crisis and expect our community's leaders to set a positive example and follow the law."

The misdemeanor offenses carry a maximum punishment of $500 and up to six months in parish jail, or both.

When asked what he would do if Spell held another service, the chief said "we're going to take it as we see it."

Spell, the pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, has held large public religious services with his flock despite multiple officials' warning of danger to his congregation and the broader community. Medical experts have said that, to prevent a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and related COVID-19 illnesses that could strain the medical system, people should avoid large crowds as much as possible and reduce the spread of disease.

A man who was apparently a member of Spell's congregation appeared at the police station on Hooper Road and attempted to speak to officers, but couldn't get inside. He shouted that the police were "anti-god" and "weasels." The man refused to give his name.

Reached after city leaders held a midday news conference about Spell's arrest, the pastor said he understood the potential consequences of continuing to have public religious services but intended go forward with a planned Tuesday evening service at his church off Hooper Road.

"This is an attack on religion. This an attack our constitutional rights. We have a constitutional right to assemble and to gather and there no laws that I am breaking." he said, as his wife, Shaye, hugged him inside the church's main worship area.

Spell asserted that he is operating under his constitutional rights and under a mandate given to him by Jesus Christ, "who said do not forsake to assemble together."

Spell added that government authorities were throwing away the nation's Constitution under a "COVID hoax" that hasn't had the level of medical toll and death that, he says, experts had initially predicted would happen at this point. He called the fears about the virus that have been propagated were a "politically motivated scheme to shut the doors on America's churches and we refuse to shut our doors."

"Yes, we're gonna have service," he added, "and if I am arrested, the second man in charge will step in. If he is arrested, the third man in charge will step in. If he is arrested, the thousands of people who are members of this congregation are gonna step in, but you can't take us all."

Those comments prompting "Amens" and some applause from a small group of people who were gathered with him in the Life Tabernacle worship area.

At the end of the interview Tuesday, Spell and other members of his church prayed over an Advocate reporter to continue providing fair news coverage of the situation.

Churches in Arkansas and Illinois have reported outbreaks among their members after failing to limit the size of their gatherings. In the Tampa Bay area, authorities arrested a pastor who had held large services in violation of the county’s ban on large gatherings.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, after declaring a public emergency, has directed that no one gather in groups larger than 50; the president has suggested groups no larger than 10. The governor has also issued a stay-at-home order for people who do not have essential jobs in businesses such as home construction, groceries and health care.

Most churches have complied with the orders, in Louisiana and elsewhere, accommodating parishioners by moving services and Bible studies online.

