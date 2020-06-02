Stephanie Roussel was roused from her bed with a searing headache and a fever that heated to nearly 105 degrees within a few short hours.
Her husband, Joe, gave her another Tylenol, put his wife in a bath and placed a cool towel on her head, but the fever didn’t budge. He called friends and the hospital up the road from their St. James Parish home, unsure whether to take his wife there during one of the deadliest weeks of Louisiana's coronavirus outbreak.
As she started to black in and out, he called 911.
Medical responders brought her to the hospital where Stephanie Roussel, 52, was later diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, a serious infection that causes the brain and spinal cord to swell and is potentially fatal if untreated.
“My doctors told me it was a miracle I survived,” she said recently from her home in Hester.
Though Joe Roussel sought immediate care for his wife, a growing number of people are declining or delaying critical emergency treatment, which has raised alarms within the medical community.
Cases and the number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 have dropped in Louisiana, but health experts suspect many patients are leery of setting foot in ambulances or hospitals because of the virus. In some cases, the experts say, a number of patients suffer emergencies like a heart attack or stroke and arrive in emergency rooms days later when their conditions worsen, leading to riskier medical procedures and a higher chance of lasting health problems.
“Most of it is because they don’t want to go because of the risk of COVID,” said Acadian Ambulance Service Chief Medical Officer Dr. Charles Burnell. “That’s how intense the fear is.”
In the past few weeks, the ambulance service saw roughly a quarter of patients refuse to go to the hospital — many citing fears about the virus — even after emergency workers told them likely suffered a heart attack or stroke that can only be treated at a hospital.
In a recent survey among 15 of Louisiana hospitals, respondents noted declines in heart attack and stroke patients in the past few months, including a dozen facilities that reported admissions decreases in stroke centers by as much as 20% to 60% of their regular volume.
Baton Rouge General experienced a nearly 45% drop in emergency room admissions in April, according to the hospital, which typically saw about 160 emergency visitors daily before the pandemic.
Dr. Johnny Jones, who heads emergency medicine at the hospital, pointed to a more troubling trend: A majority of patients who eventually come in days after a medical emergency when their conditions worsen.
Untreated heart attacks and strokes are especially worrisome because doctors often have only a small window of time to treat them. When left unchecked, they can lead to lifelong disabilities and fatal complications, Jones said.
“A lot of those things can be prevented, which is frustrating to us,” he said.
Acadian officials have called the increase in emergency care refusals a potential health crisis with unknown lasting impacts. Among health experts' fears is a rise in deaths that are unrelated to the coronavirus and may have been avoidable.
Natural deaths that don't appear to be tied to the virus rose by nearly 100 in March and April compared to the same months last year, according to data from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. But the limited amount of data is difficult to pinpoint an exact cause.
Parish Coroner Dr. William “Beau” Clark said the cases his office has investigated have been at the typical locations, such as hospitals, hospice centers and nursing homes.
Reassuring a nervous public that hospitals and ambulances are safe has vexed emergency health workers and hospitals, even though they’ve taken considerable measures to isolate safe passage to emergency care.
At Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, patients are immediately screened and isolated, hospital staff treating COVID-19 patients are sequestered in one area of the hospital, and a disinfectant team frequently deploys to rooms with germ-killing UV lights and other sterilizers.
“The hospital is one of the safest places you can be in the city right now,” said Jeff Mosely, who oversees the campuses and its buildings at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
EMS providers have also increased their focus on disinfecting ambulances, providing masks for patients and regularly screening their workers for symptoms.
Aside from a few lingering ailments, Stephanie Roussel has been recovering from her meningitis infection since being released from Our Lady of the Lake on Easter Sunday, still unsure what caused it.
During her stay, she was kept separate from other patients and health workers limited their contact inside her room.
Joe Roussel credited his wife’s survival on promptly calling for help, as well as the staff at St. James Parish Hospital who quickly found signs she was suffering from a bacterial infection.
“My wife wouldn’t be alive if I didn’t call,” he said. “Had we known the severity of it, I would have brought her sooner."