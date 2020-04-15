Antonio Carrillo de Albornoz gripped his walker and eagerly scooted down the wide-open corridors at Baton Rouge General's Mid City campus, taking a rest halfway through his exercise to peer out a large window.

“It’s sunny out there, isn’t it?” a physical therapist said, hovering behind him.

He asks what day it was. It's Monday, April 13.

She placed her hand on his lower back to steady him as he weaved among doctors and nurses and medical equipment.

“Remember to look where you’re going, OK?” she reminded him.

The coronavirus surge facility at Mid City opened less than two weeks ago as a safety valve to "offload" patients from the region's major hospitals. It’s a refuge for patients like de Albornoz, who are stable yet continue to test positive for coronavirus.

Most require extensive physical and occupational therapy. They're typically weak and "they feel like they've been run over by a truck," one doctor said.

It had 55 patients Monday; it’s expecting that number to rise to 90 on Thursday.

Just weeks ago, de Albornoz could barely sit upright. COVID-19 had left him debilitated. His 83-year-old body was fragile, his muscles were weak and he could manage to walk only a few feet before being overwhelmed by a shortness of breath.

Now, the wheels on his walker hummed like an engine as they skidded across the facility's newly buffed floors.

"Can you hear us coming?" the therapist joked.

De Albornoz and others won’t be allowed to return to their nursing homes without testing negative for the coroanvirus twice. Some patients are still testing positive four weeks after their initial diagnoses.

Other hospitals, steeped in the mayhem of triage and their treatments for the critically ill, cannot offer the sort of specialized long term care necessary to put patients back on their feet. The Mid City campus is their only option.

"This is the order for the chaos," said Chelsea Bray, the director of nursing at the facility.

Unlike traditional hospitals, which often have scores of "patients under investigation" awaiting their test results, every patient at the Mid City surge site has tested positive for coroanvirus. The entire unit is considered "dirty," and in a way that helps.

Doctors and nurses, wearing head-to-toe personal protective equipment, can move more freely between the rooms and check on patients more frequently.

It also means they can more frequently hold their patients’ hands, brush their patients’ hair, take them on laps around the unit and provide them with the dedicated attention they need to beat the coroanvirus and return home, wherever that is.

“We see some patients now that have survived a ventilator, so they feel they’ve beat COVID-19, but they can’t get up and walk. Where do they go?” said Dr. Venkat Banda, medical director of the newly opened surge facility.

The Times-Picayune | The Advocate asked several large health care providers in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for permission to watch firsthand their efforts to deal with the coronavirus crisis. Baton Rouge General was among the first to agree. Hospital officials allowed a reporter and photographer to spend several hours inside of the hospital Monday. They witnessed these accounts in-person, and also interviewed staff throughout the day. The newspaper agreed not to publish any identifying information about patients, unless receiving explicit permission to do so.

When physical therapist Rachael Feirman enters her patient's room, she greets them with a cheerful "Good Morning" and a loving "How ya doing?" before assessing how well the patient can move.

She's stretched thin.

One patient she's visiting normally lives in a nursing home and only gets in and out of her wheelchair with a lot of help.

"Well let's do this, I have a recliner here. Let's see if we can get you in that recliner," Feirman said. "Get you out of this bed. Do you think we can make that happen?"

Feirman places her hands around the patient's waist, but the patient begins to lay back down. This patient requires more from Feirman than de Albornoz does.

"Wait. Where are you going?"

"I'm scared."

"You see how I'm hugging you." She reassures the patient while talking through the movements.

The patient, again, murmurs that she's scared.

They lift up together and the patient reclines back.

A lot of the patients are scared because they've been too weak to move, said Brittany Goyer, the charge nurse supervising the unit.

"It's not that they can't do it. It's just that they're scared," she said.

Feirman exits, exhausted and drenched in sweat. She started bringing Gatorade to work to keep her hydrated. She hurried on to her next patient.

There's no real pattern to a patient's recovery.

"It's in-and-out, up-and-down with patients," Bray said.

That's why the facility has a 14-bed ICU and a respiratory therapist available at all times. A vast majority of patients who recover this far will not need a ventilator, but they are available if needed, Dr. Aaron DeWitt said. On Monday, the ICU had only three patients.

The facility is also selectively taking patients with "do-not-resuscitate" orders. For those who deteriorate, the Mid City site has an 8-bed hospice center known as The Butterfly Wing.

From the time the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness penned the contract with Baton Rouge General on March 28, it took only about a week to set up the surge unit and accept patients.

"This is a M.A.S.H. unit, literally," Banda said.

The surge unit occupies what once was the emergency department at Baton Rouge General’s Mid City campus off Florida Boulevard, near Acadian Thruway. Nearly 115,000 square feet had been vacant since it shut down in 2015.

The facility has required minimal upgrades. On a Monday, contractors wearing surgical masks milled about the facility's third floor, rewiring electrical panels and installing new ethernet cables. Two days later, the unit had its first patients. They are being cared for by 10 registered nurses from the U.S. National Guard and 10 paramedics from the Navy.

Banda had spent the first two decades of his career at the Mid City campus, and spearheading its revival has been a nostalgic affair. When he sought doctors and nurses to staff the facility, dozens of former colleagues reached out.

DeWitt was among the first to step up.

DeWitt loves the ER at Mid City. He grew up here. It felt like coming home. He spent two years of rotations as a medical student and one year as a resident working at the facility before it closed.

"When it was up-and-running, you never knew what you were going to get," said DeWitt, who now normally works at Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet flagship campus. "You see things here that you don't see at other hospitals."

Bray was one of the last nurses to work in the ICU here before it shut down. She said it always felt like "the community's hospital," with patients from every socioeconomic class and background.

"That's been the culture of Mid City: bring all your sick, your weak, your weary, and we'll take care of them," said Bray, who is now Mid City's director of nursing.

The units now have more than 100 doctors, nurses, patient care associates and respiratory therapist on staff. Some have been furloughed at other facilities. Others are normally part-time workers and wanted to help.

One of the facility's ICU nurses, for example, typically works at an urgent care clinic.

"Wherever these nurses can pitch in and give a hand, that's what they're doing," Bray said. "They're just all hands on-deck."

The doctors and nurses at the surge facility are "learning together" how to best treat coroanvirus patients, and many are adapting to completely new roles, DeWitt said.

“We’re trying to put people in place so we can educate people on the fly,” Dewitt said.

The nurses, who are each responsible for between six to 10 patients, are operating on an informal "buddy system," with a team of more experienced nurses from Bluebonnet helping other nurses navigate unfamiliar medications or patient-tracking systems.

One nurse was even mopping the floors. The cleaning staff only enters the unit when a patient is discharged and a room needs to be disinfected.

“Everybody’s gettin’ in where they’re fittin’ in," said another nurse, walking by on her way to check on a patient.

Tears are plentiful, but only because everything's so new, Goyer said.

"They're scared. They don't want to mess up anything. They don't want to do anything wrong," Goyer said. "It's just very overwhelming."

The nurses come from all different specialties and many had never worked at Mid City. They didn't know where to go. They didn't know where anything was. And with everyone wearing surgical mask, goggles, and bonnets, they could barely see each other's faces.

“Most of us don’t even know each other’s names," one nurse said “You just learn what their eyeballs look like and that’s about it.”

Goyer tries to keep things light on the unit, joking with patients and staff alike. "I've always been the mother-hen kind of person," she said.

She's started sewing bonnets for the nurses and doctors on her unit. It only takes her a few minutes to make and it keeps her busy while quarantining at home. She describes herself as a "big Disney fan" and on Monday, she wore a bonnet featuring the characters from "The Incredibles."

"I might have Ole Miss fabric," she told DeWitt, promising to bring him one featuring his alma mater the next day.

Back in the corridor, de Albornoz rounded the nurses station and made a swerve to the right. He wanted to take a lap down another hallway, but Feirman guided him forward.

“Are you going to cut me short?” de Albornoz asked. He's known around the unit for his dry wit, for being full of personality.

“Oh you’ve been going down there too? Do it!" the therapist responded, surprised by his progress. “You added some distance while I was gone for the weekend.”

De Albornoz hasn't seen his wife for weeks. They've been married for 60 years and have lived in Baton Rouge since 1978. He can't risk infecting her with the coronavirus. Instead, they talk on the phone.

He pauses next to a reporter and recites his full name: "Antonio Miguel Carrillo de Albornoz Sanchez LaGuardia Calvo y Batista."

Then he asks, "What publication is this?"

"The Advocate! How about that? I pay for that thing to get it at home," he responds. "Any guess as to when it will be published?"

"If you're still here, we'll get you one," a nurse said.

"What, a newspaper?" he responds. "I hope I'm not here."