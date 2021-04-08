Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to discuss the latest developments with the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana at a 2:30 p.m. press conference today.
These weekly press conferences have been awash with news in recent weeks, including the expansion of vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older and the loosening of some COVID restrictions.
Louisiana, along with the rest of the country, will receive significantly fewer doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.
