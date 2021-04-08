Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to discuss the latest developments with the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana at a 2:30 p.m. press conference today.

These weekly press conferences have been awash with news in recent weeks, including the expansion of vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older and the loosening of some COVID restrictions.

