Domino’s and its nationwide system of franchisees are banding together during the coronavirus pandemic to do something they already do well every day: feed people pizza.
Domino’s locally-owned stores throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area will donate 4,400 pizzas within their local communities, starting this week.
“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said Glenn Mueller, a Baton Rouge-area Domino’s franchise owner. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”
Twenty-two Domino’s stores throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area will each donate 200 pizzas as part of this national effort, so that front line employees at hospitals, medical centers, health departments and grocery stores can enjoy a hot, delicious pizza.
“Our Domino’s team members throughout the Greater Baton Rouge market want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are in need of a hot meal, and those who are on the front line, working to save lives,” said Mueller. “The Domino’s store teams are blessed to be open and want to say ‘thank you’ for all of their support. We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”
Together, Domino’s stores nationwide will donate more than 1.2 million pizzas, or about 10 million slices, across their communities. To read about how Domino’s franchisees and team members are giving back in their local neighborhoods, visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/stories.