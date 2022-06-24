Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID, his office said in a news release Friday.
The governor does not have any symptoms, but will still isolate for five days, the news release said. He is fully vaccinated, including booster doses.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have taken many precautions to avoid becoming infected and sick and spreading illness to those around me, including taking recommended vaccines, wearing masks and routinely testing for COVID," the governor said in the news release. "I am thankful that, as a vaccinated and twice boosted person, I am not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID despite having tested positive for the first time.”
Earlier in the day, Edwards spoke at a groundbreaking ceremony for a $463 million project that will elevate 8.3 miles of La. 1 between Golden Meadow and Leeville. Multiple high-ranking government officials were present, including U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, multiple state legislators and Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development.
Edwards noted that the number of COVID cases is rising, though hospitalizations currently remain low.