New cases of the novel coronavirus continued on a slow, upward trend Friday in the Baton Rouge area as deaths in the region remained on a path of double-digit daily increases, new state health and coroner's data show.

Through midday Friday, the Baton Rouge area was closing in on 200 deaths from the COVID-19 respiratory illness tied to the virus, at 192, according to the latest state and local coroner tallies.

Statewide, deaths hit 1,213, up 57 from the day before. But, as that death count has gone up, statewide hospitalizations and placement of patients on ventilators have continued to decline, the Louisiana Department of Health said in its daily noon update.

Meanwhile, positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge increased by 35 on Friday, bringing the parish total to 1,424.

Across the region, combined cases rose 3.1% to 3,402, or 103 cases. By comparison, East Baton Rouge's case total rose 2.5% over Thursday's count, rough matching the daily rate of increase statewide.

The Baton Rouge region is approaching the new threshold in fatalities from the virus after newly reported deaths had been in the double digits every day since Monday. The region has added 72 deaths since the weekend ended, up from 120 on Sunday to 192 on Friday, according to state and coroner tallies.

The Baton Rouge area added 11 more deaths on Friday, down slightly from the 12 added the day before.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, five more deaths were reported on Friday, bring the parish's total to 79 and maintaining its place as third in deaths among parishes statewide. Ascension Parish continued to hold the second place spot in the region for COVID-19 deaths with 30, the state reported.

In a daily update at noon, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 23,118 known cases of COVID-19 across the state of Louisiana, a 2.6% increase form the day before when the tally hit 22,532.

For a number of reasons, including data availability, the state does not report the number of people who have recovered from the virus so far, but Gov. John Bel Edwards shared an estimate on Wednesday that more than 7,000 people who tested positive had recovered already.

Statewide, hospitalizations for coronavirus peaked on Monday, at 2134, and have since dropped by 12.5% to 1,868 people on Friday.

The number of those hospitalized patients on ventilators peaked much sooner, at 571 on April 4, and the count has been on a longer, more gradual decline at least in part due to shift in medical treatment guidelines. The count hit 363 on Friday, a decrease of 36.5% since the April 4 peak.

As of Friday, health officials are reporting the following numbers for East Baton Rouge Parish:

Cases: 1,424

Deaths: 79

State lab tests: 559

Commercial tests: 8,654

Here are the current numbers for neighboring parishes:

Ascension: 468 cases, 30 deaths.

Assumption: 137 cases, 1 death.

East Feliciana: 90 cases, 7 deaths.

Iberville: 267 cases, 19 deaths.

Livingston: 142 cases, 7 deaths.

Pointe Coupee: 62 cases, 5 deaths.

St. Helena: 18 cases, 1 death.

St. James: 216 cases, 14 deaths.

Tangipahoa: 435 cases, 18 deaths.

West Baton Rouge: 83 cases, 9 deaths.

West Feliciana: 60 cases, 0 deaths.

The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner's office is reporting 79 deaths, while the state Department of Health is reporting 66. There is often a lag between when the number of deaths is reported locally and when numbers are reported by the state.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana will not be among the first states to reopen, as the White House offers governors guidance on how to best start up their economies after coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

President Donald Trump told governors around the country Thursday afternoon that while he was giving guidance on how to reopen, the decisions will be left up to the governors, Edwards said during a virtual town hall with the Advocate. That was a sharp turnaround from recent days, when Trump said he had total authority over the pandemic.

Edwards said while some states will open sooner than others, Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly ramp back up.

