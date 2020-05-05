NO.mobiletesting.040520.006.JPG

Coronavirus testing is being conducted at a mobile testing site at Comiskey Park located at 600 S. Jefferson Davis Pkwy. in New Orleans, La. Monday, May 4, 2020. People 18 years of age or older who are showing symptoms or may have recently been exposed to coronavirus are eligible. Testing is free to those without insurance and require no co-pay for those with insurance. A bag of essential household items are given to people who are tested.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

A coronavirus testing site will open May 11 in St. James Parish and operate until further notice.

The mobile site, located in 5th District Park in St. James, will be open for testing from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — or until the site meets its 50-person capacity each day.

Individuals don't need an appointment or doctor's note to get tested. They also don't have to feel coronavirus symptoms. They only need to present a Louisiana identification card.

The site will operate Saturday, May 16, but it will normally close on the weekends.

