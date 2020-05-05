A coronavirus testing site will open May 11 in St. James Parish and operate until further notice.
The mobile site, located in 5th District Park in St. James, will be open for testing from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — or until the site meets its 50-person capacity each day.
Individuals don't need an appointment or doctor's note to get tested. They also don't have to feel coronavirus symptoms. They only need to present a Louisiana identification card.
The site will operate Saturday, May 16, but it will normally close on the weekends.