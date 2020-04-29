Editor Peter Kovacs: An inside look at how we covered the record-setting NFL draft

They gave Roger Goodell a lot of grief when he announced that the NFL draft would go forward as scheduled.
And while it’s painful here in Louisiana to say a kind word about Goodell, he was right to push ahead and transform the draft into a showcase of work-from-home ingenuity.
His decision was welcomed in America, and the TV audience was the largest ever.
It was also welcomed by the best sports news team in Louisiana. There has not been a lot of good sports news lately. In fact, there has not been a lot of sports news, period.
The draft was big, as always. The Saints had the No. 24 pick, and LSU’s national championship football team was discharging an extraordinary wave of talent into the pros. How many times do we see an LSU Heisman winner with a national championship ring selected at the top of the draft, and by his hometown team?
Just like the teams they cover, our sports writers and editors have been working remotely.
Normally, we would get together for a big planning meeting and maybe even order in pizza.
But this year, we relied on conference calls and spreadsheets and Google documents.
In the run-up to the draft, we published more than 50 stories, about the Saints, the Tigers, the Green Wave, the Cajuns and more. We did a livestream of our own mock draft via Facebook, with Rod Walker and Amie Just and Luke Johnson and Jeff Nowak pretending to be Mickey Loomis, making the big call when the Saints went on the clock.
When draft night came around, we had prepared coverage of the many Tigers who might get picked in the first round. And we pre-wrote pieces on the young men the Saints might pick, like Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma or Jordan Love of Utah State or one of the Tigers who might wind up wearing a fleur de lis, like Justin Jefferson or Patrick Queen.
One pick we were only marginally prepared for was Cesar Ruiz of Michigan.
Still, we were able to tell readers why the pick made sense — even though offensive linemen didn’t appear to be a need. Johnson also gave our readers the most comprehensive look at Ruiz’s life, and what has made him into a great prospect.
We also kept an eye on the Tigers, who saw five teammates go off the board in the first round, including the final pick of Thursday night, Baton Rouge’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Scott Rabalais explained how the epic haul showed that LSU football was back in full flower, and Brooks Kubena and Wilson Alexander chronicled the dramatic ascent of Joe Burrow, passed over in Ohio but a champion in Louisiana.
This has been a vexing year for our sports staff. In February, we celebrated being named one of the top sports sections in America. Then in March, the games stopped, the stadiums stood empty, and the athletes were sent home.
But our commitment to sports has not changed. We cover the big events where the press box is full, but also the games that don’t draw the TV cameras, like prep matchups. No newsroom covers women’s sports more comprehensively than we do. Scott Rabalais is a heralded columnist, but he also covers LSU women’s gymnastics, which plays before packed houses at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Sports is woven into our culture, and when the games start, we’ll be right there watching — whether nor not they let fans into the arenas.
But we couldn’t be there without your support. To our subscribers, we thank you for helping us tell Louisiana’s story. And if you’re not, a digital subscription costs only $2.32 per week. This week we announced that we have come up with a way to support our journalism with donations that are tax deductible. All of your donations will flow to our news staff and stay right here in Louisiana.
Football season is only four months away. The games may look different, but our shared love of sports will never change.
Peter Kovacs
Editor, The Times-Picayune | The Advocate | The Acadiana Advocate