Louisiana is officially moving into Phase 2 beginning this weekend that will allow bars to reopen and loosen capacity restrictions for a host of businesses, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday.

Starting Friday, the new regulations will boost a business' occupancy to 50% after being set at 25% since May 15. This will also be the first time bars that don't serve food get to open their doors at 25% capacity since the shutdown took effect back in late March.

Phase 2 excludes New Orleans, according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who announced Monday that the city would not follow the same guidelines as the rest of the state just yet. However, some rules may be tweaked in the coming days.

It will take at least 21 days or more of businesses operating in Phase 2 before Louisiana moves onto Phase 3.

Below are 13 slides from a presentation Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of health for the Louisiana Dept. of Health's Office of Public Health, shared in a news conference Monday announcing the upcoming re-opening.

Businesses allowed to open at 50% capacity include: aquariums, arcades, barbers, bars with food service, bowling alleys, casinos, children's museums, churches, funerals, gyms and fitness centers, hair salons, malls, massage parlors, movie theaters, museums, nail salons, pool halls, restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, skating rinks, spas, tattoo parlors, weddings and zoos.

Live entertainment, carnivals, amusement parks and similar venues and businesses cannot reopen during Phase 2.

As of Monday, 40,341 people in Louisiana have tested positive for coronavirus, and the death toll has reached 2,690 victims.