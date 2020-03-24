A third person in the Baton Rouge area has reportedly died from the novel coronavirus, the coroner announced Tuesday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office says a 52-year-old woman died Tuesday morning.

On March 15, health officials say she was presented to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with flu-like symptoms and later tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman was tested for COVID-19 on March 19 and her results came back positive on March 22, according to Clark. He said the woman had "multiple and severe" underlying conditions.

This marks the third death in the capital area.

"It's the same commonalities they're seeing across the country and globe," Clark said of the three deaths. "You’re talking about people who have underlying co-morbidities that put them at more risk for death, specifically when they have a viral illness."

He added his office has "not seen a young, healthy person die of coronavirus."

