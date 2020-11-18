The Spanish Town Mardi Gras ball scheduled for late January has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Robert King, Spanish Town Mardi Gras board president, said Wednesday night that the ball set for Jan. 30 is canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions currently in place.
He said that the current guidelines restrict occupancy to 250 people, require masks, prohibit dancing and cut off alcohol consumption at 11 p.m.
“Who wouldn’t want to pay money to go and do that?” King said wryly.
While the ball has been canceled, there is the possibility it could be rescheduled as late as Dec. 30 if the state eases its restrictions. King said if the krewe could get 50% capacity or more into the ball then they could probably proceed. By the end of December they would still have time to print and sell tickets and send out notifications.
As for whether the parade scheduled for Feb. 13 will roll, King said the matter is currently up in the air. All krewes from all parades will be taking part in a 1 p.m. conference call on Friday with the Mayor-President’s Office to discuss what the requirements would be, he said.
He added that they are also waiting until Dec. 4 to see if Gov. John Bel Edwards will announce a return to Phase 2 or not.
“The way it’s looking now ... with positivity rates, they’re probably going to lock everybody down again,” King said.