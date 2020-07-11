Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a 2:30 p.m. news conference Saturday to "make an announcement about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19."
A spokesperson for the governor followed up by labeling the announcement as "very important."
For the second day in a row Saturday, Louisiana reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases statewide. Those totals are accompanied by rising numbers of deaths and hospitalizations.
You can watch the governor's news conference below.
