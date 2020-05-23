An additional 115 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across Louisiana, including 12 new confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to health officials' noon update Saturday.
There are now 37,040 cases statewide and 3,370 in EBR.
The state's death total is now at 2,560 after 15 more deaths were reported.
Across Louisiana, 836 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 112 people on ventilators.
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
Commercial lab data was not counted Saturday due to a server issue, LDH said, and will updated at the next noon update Sunday.
