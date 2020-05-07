Lost amid the lockdown stemming from the coronavirus pandemic is the fact that a ton of great music has been released.
Given the situation, you might have missed a couple of records you need to hear. What follows is a list of 12 albums you should check out, as well as future releases to keep on your radar.
Fiona Apple — "Fetch the Bolt Cutters." Recorded across five years at the singer-songwriter's house, among other studios, Fiona Apple's fifth album is a percussive jolt of baroque pop.
The Strokes — "The New Abnormal." The New York rockers proved the first two records weren't a fluke with this well-rounded and fun set, produced by Rick Rubin.
Pearl Jam — "Gigaton." One of the last bands standing from the '90s grunge scene, Pearl Jam shouldn't be this good on its 11th album, yet, here we are. The fourth track, "Quick Escape," is the best the band has sounded in years.
Childish Gambino — "3/15/20." On this surprise release from mid-March, Donald Glover continues to expand his musical palate, unafraid to bring in his love of Prince, g-funk, electronica and even modern rap sounds.
Peter Bjorn and John — "Endless Dream." The Swedish trio won audiences with the whistling hook on "Young Folks." Like the band's last three albums since that hit, "Endless Dream" is full of catchy pop-rock that will have you grinning and dancing.
The Districts — "You Know I'm Not Going Anywhere." The album is tailor-made for 30-somethings who are nostalgic for when indie rock was kinda ticked off, torn apart and tuneful.
Laura Marling — "Song For Our Daughter." Stripped down, sparse and stark, the London singer-songwriter collaborated with Ethan Johns for this new set, which serves as a love letter to women.
Thundercat — "It Is What It Is." Of all the smooth cats, Thundercat is perhaps the smoothest. The bassist/singer/producer, known for contributions on albums like Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp a Butterfly," moves deftly through hip-hop, jazz and funk.
Chicano Batman — "Invisible People." For those missing sounds of bands like Unknown Mortal Orchestra or the hushed funk of groups like Vulfpeck, here's a cooler, psych-soul alternative from Los Angeles.
Quelle Chris and Chris Keys — "Innocent Country 2." On this new collaboration with producer Chris Keys, Quelle Chris delivers the type of rap that would fit comfortably next to A Tribe Called Quest and early Rawkus Records releases.
Blake Mills — "Mutable Set." Producer, composer, guitarist, songwriter — what can't Blake Mills do? While past years have been spent collaborating with acts like Alabama Shakes, Jay-Z and Randy Newman, Mills' latest solo album is unhurried, beautiful and timely.
Jay Electronica — "A Written Testimony." After years of hype and delays, the rapper finally released a full-length album, full of appearances from Jay-Z, Swizz Beatz and Travis Scott. The wait was worth it.
Coming soon
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — "Reunions"; out May 15.
Moses Sumney — "grae (the second part)"; out May 15.
Perfume Genius — "Set My Heart on Fire Immediately"; out May 15.
The 1975 — "Notes on a Conditional Form"; out May 22.
The Killers — "Imploding the Mirage"; out May 29.
Protomartyr — "Ultimate Success Today"; out May 29.
Ohmme — "Fantasize Your Ghost"; out June 5.
Phoebe Bridgers — "Punisher"; out June 19.
Haim — "Women in Music Pt. III"; out June 26.
Willie Nelson — "First Rose of Spring"; out July 3.
Albums from Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Dixie Chicks, and Sam Smith have been postponed from their original release dates.