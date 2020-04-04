The city of Tuscaloosa came up with a clever way to remind its residents to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., and it involves LSU football, according to WBRZ report.

Signs reading "6 feet, like how far you would stand from an LSU fan," in big, black capital letters is just one of the many new reminders residents will find scattered around the walking trails in four parks still open in the city.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox told WBRZ the signs, which also include jokes about dating profiles and people being better apart than together, were meant to give people something to smile about during the trying time.

The City of Tuscaloosa has it figured out. Well played @tuscaloosacity. Well played indeed. pic.twitter.com/1gO9uoOpoV — MichaelSmithSupt (@principalspage) April 4, 2020

"In the midst of the coronavirus chaos, we have to smile," Maddox said. "Nothing provides hope for the future better than Alabama football."

Some things are bigger than football, though, as Maddox also took to Twitter to offer solidarity to Louisiana and Tigers fans, adding that the city of Tuscaloosa "is praying for all of you in #Louisiana including the @LSUfootball Nation! Hope to see you in @TheCityofBR this Fall!"

.@tuscaloosacity is praying for all of you in #Louisiana including the @LSUfootball Nation! Hope to see you in @TheCityofBR this Fall! @RichardRush — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) April 4, 2020

This isn't the first time LSU football has been used to spread awareness about the dangers of coronavirus, though. Head coach Ed Orgeron was tagged in by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to film a special public service announcement encouraging Louisiana residents to "learn the playbook" to successfully fight the infectious disease.

Orgeron also made an appearance on Fox News after the PSA was released, encouraging everyone to take the virus threat "seriously."

WBRZ's report details the creation of the signs, which a Tuscaloosa spokesperson says were brainstormed when Maddox wanted to get out stern messages, but did not want to scare people in the process.

"When I called the printers, they literally said that we had 20 minutes to get them the graphics if they were to be printed in time," Richard Rush, the city's communications chief, told WBRZ in an email on Saturday. "I quickly called my team and said that I wanted the best 9-10 ideas that they could come up with."

Some of the other ideas not show in social media posts yet? "Love thy neighbor. Don't touch thy neighbor," and "6 feet apart or bless your heart," are a few examples Rush mentioned.

You can read WBRZ's full report here.