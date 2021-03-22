COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding once again in Louisiana.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the expanded rules last week. They go into effect Monday, March 22.
The new requirements cover essential jobs, including grocery store, postal and waste management workers.
More than 1.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Louisiana. Nearly 600,000 people are fully vaccinated statewide.
The Louisiana Department of Health is expected to release updated vaccine numbers at noon Monday.
Those looking to obtain a vaccine must have an appointment. Here's a list of 652 vaccine providers taking appointments this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Here's a full list of the state's coronavirus eligibility requirements as of Monday, March 22.
Information provided by Louisiana Department of Health.
- People ages 65 or older
- High-risk medical conditions (ages 18 and up, or ages 16 and up for Pfizer vaccine only). To receive the vaccine, people with these underlying medical conditions should complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form (English | Spanish | Vietnamese) before their appointment:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic liver disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Current or former smoker
- Cystic fibrosis
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Overweight (body mass index [BMI] of 25 or higher but less than 30)
- Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher but less than 40)
- Severe obesity (BMI of 40 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Severe neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Sickle cell disease
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
- Eligibility by workforce category:
- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
- Behavioral health providers and staff
- Community care providers and staff
- Dental providers and staff
- Dialysis providers and staff
- Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers), unpaid family caregivers and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
- American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Louisiana Unified Command Group
- State legislators
- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
- Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections
- Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare
- Any staff working in congregate facilities (prisons/jails, shelters, dorms, rehab/detox centers, group homes)
- All essential workers now eligible (new as of March 22):
- Bank tellers
- Child, youth and family service workers
- Clergy
- Construction workers
- Energy workers
- Food and agricultural workers
- Food service (restaurant) workers, hotel workers and other hospitality workers
- Frontline government workers
- Grocery store workers
- Institutes of higher education faculty/staff
- IT and communications workers
- Judges, court staff, clerks of court and staff, district attorneys and public defenders
- Manufacturing workers
- Media workers
- Postal workers
- Public and private security and emergency preparedness workers
- Public health workers
- Public safety engineers and other workers
- Transportation workers including river pilots
- Veterinarians and support staff
- Water and wastewater workers
- Waste management workers