COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding once again in Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the expanded rules last week. They go into effect Monday, March 22.

The new requirements cover essential jobs, including grocery store, postal and waste management workers.

More than 1.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Louisiana. Nearly 600,000 people are fully vaccinated statewide.

The Louisiana Department of Health is expected to release updated vaccine numbers at noon Monday.

Those looking to obtain a vaccine must have an appointment. Here's a list of 652 vaccine providers taking appointments this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Here's a full list of the state's coronavirus eligibility requirements as of Monday, March 22.

Information provided by Louisiana Department of Health.