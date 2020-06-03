Coronavirus file photo stock of ambulance

A patient wears a protective face mask as she is loaded into an ambulance at The Brooklyn Hospital Center emergency room, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Anticipating a spike in coronavirus patients, New York City-area hospitals cleared beds, set up new spaces to triage patients and urged people with mild symptoms to consult health professionals by phone or video chat instead of flooding emergency rooms that could be overrun. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Two more East Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus, bringing the parish total to 253, the coroner's office announced Wednesday morning.

The latest victims are a 69-year-old woman and 87-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release posted to the agency's Facebook page.

Coronavirus deaths in the parish have been trending downward, with none reported on several days over the past week.

One of the patients who died Wednesday had been hospitalized for more than a month. The other was admitted last week.

The coroner's office noted that officials won't release their next update on coronavirus deaths until Monday. Officials have been releasing such information every day, but are changing that as the numbers continue decreasing.

Email Lea Skene at lskene@theadvocate.com.

View comments