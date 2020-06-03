Two more East Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus, bringing the parish total to 253, the coroner's office announced Wednesday morning.
The latest victims are a 69-year-old woman and 87-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release posted to the agency's Facebook page.
Coronavirus deaths in the parish have been trending downward, with none reported on several days over the past week.
One of the patients who died Wednesday had been hospitalized for more than a month. The other was admitted last week.
The coroner's office noted that officials won't release their next update on coronavirus deaths until Monday. Officials have been releasing such information every day, but are changing that as the numbers continue decreasing.