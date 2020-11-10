Zachary High School is sending all of its students home to learn virtually thanks to recent coronavirus cases and won’t be reopening for in-person instruction until after the Thanksgiving break, according to a message sent to parents Tuesday afternoon.
The shutdown starts Wednesday and will continue through Friday, Nov. 20. Students were previously scheduled to be off for the entire following week for Thanksgiving break.
“All students will log into their classes, following their regular schedule, through Moodle,” according to the text message. “All teachers will communicate directly with their students. Thank you, ZCSD.”
It's unclear how many COVID-19 cases forced this decision and what the circumstances were. The Advocate left a message with the school district seeking comment.
The shutdown of the high school, home to more than 1,500 students, is perhaps the most significant move made by a Baton Rouge area school this school year to deal with the deadly virus.
An early sign of trouble emerged Monday night when Scotlandville High's head football coach Lester Ricard tweeted that he'd learned a few hours earlier that a Zachary High football player had tested positive for COVID-19. Since the two teams played other Saturday night, less than two days prior, and this player came into contact with players of the opposing team, Scotlandville players will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
"This is really difficult to swallow because things could have been different!!!" Ricard wrote.
Zachary schools had previously delayed the start of the school year in August due to concerns about the virus. When the suburban Baton Rouge school district began in-person instruction, about half of its students remained online.