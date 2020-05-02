There are now more than 2,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in East Baton Rouge Parish after Louisiana state officials updated the latest figures Saturday.
An additional 55 confirmed cases in the parish were reported in the Louisiana Department of Health's daily noon update, bringing the parish total to 2,054.
State-wide, the death total is now at 1,950 after 23 more deaths were reported. There are a total of 29,140 confirmed cases in the state, which is a daily increase of 429.
Across Louisiana, 1,545 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 208 people on ventilators.
See totals for other regional parishes:
- Ascension: 636 cases, 40 deaths
- Assumption: 194 cases, 6 deaths
- East Feliciana:128 cases, 15 deaths
- Iberville: 472 cases, 32 deaths
- Livingston: 235 cases, 16 deaths
- Point Coupee: 101 cases, 15 deaths
- St. Helena: 30 cases, 1 death
- St. James: 247 cases, 19 deaths
- West Baton Rouge: 110 cases, 19 deaths
- West Feliciana: 142 cases, 2 deaths
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
As of Saturday, in East Baton Rouge there have been 565 tests conducted by the state and 9,329 commercial tests.
NOTE: TABS AT BOTTOM OF MAP CAN BE USED TO NAVIGATE SUBSETS OF STATEWIDE AND LOCAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PARISH-BY-PARISH TOTALS, VENTILATOR USE, AGE GROUPS AND MORE.
