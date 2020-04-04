When the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on Jenn Ocken’s photography business, she didn't put away her camera.
Instead, Ocken created The Front Porch Project BR.
For no charge, she will snap your portrait outside (from a safe distance away) if you agree to support local small businesses that are suffering during the virus quarantine.
“These other local businesses, they’re who I network with,” Ocken said. “They’re my neighbors. We use each other. We refer each other, and we get really close. I’ve been a local business owner for 12 years, and I’ve become really close to a lot of other local businesses. And it was just a way to step up and do something with my passion. It was very easy for me.”
The idea for the Front Porch Project came from Aimee Supp, whose company, PartnersOne/Moxey, encourages local businesses to patronize each other. Ocken posted it on Facebook on March 28. It immediately received many “likes” and comments, and before the day was done, she had taken five portraits. By March 31, she had shot more than 200. Five other photographers have joined her project, and other photographers may have taken up the cause independently.
“This is a chance for people to support all the businesses out there, not just the essentials,” Ocken said. “It’s the uncertainty of everything … that is really slowing our business down, too.”
That, as much as the freebie, attracted the interest of people like Julia George Moore, who had hired Ocken in the past to take portraits.
“Like everyone who has had their lives turned upside down in the midst of the coronavirus, it was such an opportunity and a statement of optimism to actually do something,” Moore said. "You feel so helpless in the face of the catastrophe that is the health crisis and the subsequent economic crisis, and Jenn Ocken basically gave all of us an opportunity to support the local businesses in the face of all this disruption. So, it was a real blessing, a gift, the opportunity she gave all of us.”
Moore, who had the picture taken with her husband, Tommy, and two teenage children, said the project inspired her not only to renew her Theatre Baton Rouge season tickets but to buy one for a friend. She also admits she “went a little crazy” shopping at Clegg’s Nursery on Donmoor Avenue.
“All arts organizations are feeling the pinch right now, but Theatre Baton Rouge gets so much of its revenue from productions, and all of its productions are at a standstill,” Moore said.
Adele Dalmau, a dental hygienist, and her husband, Alex, a medical salesman, have both been forced to stay home by virus restrictions. They posed with three of their four children standing behind iron gates leading to their courtyard to symbolize the quarantine. They’ve decided to patronize City Pork, Jed’s Local Poboys, Head over Heels boutique and Victoria Toy Station.
“We loved what she was doing,” Adele Dalmau said. “Everyone was sad, and it was something to brighten our days, and to see her smiling face and what she’s doing for the small businesses in our community that we love so much. How she’s just giving back from her heart … is wonderful.”
The photo sessions are quick, a little more than five minutes, as the photographer comes by and snaps the picture with a long lens to maintain social distancing.
“The comments I’m getting back: ‘So much fun. Thank you for giving us a reason to get dressed up,’ ” Ocken said. “It is just something that is super — I’m going to use this word — infectious in such a positive light. Everybody that joins this project is feeling it and understanding the value and the love from it.”