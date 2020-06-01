Louisiana bars will be allowed to reopen this weekend after they were shuttered months ago amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a Monday press conference that the state can enter Phase 2 of reopening on June 5. The reopening of bars is part of that.

Louisiana moving to Phase 2 of coronavirus restrictions; here's what that means Louisiana will allow bars to reopen at reduced capacity and loosen restrictions on a wide range of businesses including restaurants, Gov. John…

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, however, has said New Orleans will not move to Phase 2 with the rest of the state.

When bars reopen, they must do so at 25% capacity. That same limitation has been on restaurants and bars with food permits.

Public-facing employees must still wear masks.

Read more about Phase 2 in Louisiana here.