Louisiana bars will be allowed to reopen this weekend after they were shuttered months ago amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a Monday press conference that the state can enter Phase 2 of reopening on June 5. The reopening of bars is part of that.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, however, has said New Orleans will not move to Phase 2 with the rest of the state.
When bars reopen, they must do so at 25% capacity. That same limitation has been on restaurants and bars with food permits.
Public-facing employees must still wear masks.