The Salvation Army, the Arts Council and Baton Rouge Area Chamber have combined forces to manufacture hundreds of hospital gowns for facilities in the capital area.
The aim of the Sewing Safe Project is to address a shortage in personal protective equipment among front-line health care workers, a statement from the organizations said.
Participants at the Salvation Army Corps Recovery Center are cutting donated fabric that can then be sewn into gowns by volunteers.
“We are extremely proud and honored to be able to participate in the Sewing Safe Project. It is more important to the Army that we focus on our mission to “Do the Most Good” and provide “Soup, Soap, and Salvation” to our most vulnerable populations,” Maj. Donald Tekautz said.
The groups said Wednesday they would deliver 500 gowns this week to Baton Rouge General Hospital, with another 300 lined up for delivery in the next 10 days. Another 100 gowns will go to Woman's Hospital.