BR.cassidy.022020. 0123 bf.JPG
Buy Now

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-LA, makes a point while kicking off his reelection bid at Rouses Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020, in Denham Springs, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will break down what the newly signed coronavirus stimulus package means for Louisiana in a live town hall at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Peter Kovacs, the editor of The Times-Picayune, The Advocate and The Acadiana Advocate, will lead the discussion. The broadcast can be watched live below.

[Got a question for Sen. Cassidy? Click here to submit.]

The event will be produced in accordance with guidelines limiting contact to small groups. There will be no live audience.

Can't see the live video below? Click here.

If you have questions about coronavirus, please email our newsroom at online@theadvocate.com.

Follow Peter Kovacs on Twitter, @Pkovacs7.

View comments