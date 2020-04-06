U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will break down what the newly signed coronavirus stimulus package means for Louisiana in a live town hall at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Peter Kovacs, the editor of The Times-Picayune, The Advocate and The Acadiana Advocate, will lead the discussion. The broadcast can be watched live below.
[Got a question for Sen. Cassidy? Click here to submit.]
The event will be produced in accordance with guidelines limiting contact to small groups. There will be no live audience.
Can't see the live video below? Click here.