Last week, the federal government said taxpayers eligible to receive one-time payments as part of a coronavirus economic stimulus package will have money deposited into their bank accounts within three weeks.

The measure will provide a quick, one-time stipend of about $1,200 per individual, $2,400 for couples, and $3,000 for family of four. The money would cut off at higher income levels.

So, can you track your coronavirus rebate like a tax refund on the IRS website?

When taxpayers file a return, the IRS provides an online tool called Where's My Refund? allowing users to track the status of their payment.

At this time, there is no such tool on the IRS website for tracking stimulus money.

However, federal officials say the vast majority of people do not need to take any action. The IRS will calculate and automatically send the economic impact payment to those eligible.

For people who have already filed their 2019 tax returns, the IRS will use this information to calculate the payment amount. For those who have not yet filed their return for 2019, the IRS will use information from their 2018 tax filing to calculate the payment. The economic impact payment will be deposited directly into the same banking account reflected on the return filed.

