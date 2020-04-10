After releasing data showing a wide racial gap in Louisiana’s coronavirus deaths that has put black people at greater risk from the virus, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday announced he is convening a new task force to address the disparities and bring accurate information about the pandemic to black communities.

More than 70% of the people who died with coronavirus are black, according to state data released this week, in a state where about a third of residents are black. Edwards called the disparity “disturbing,” and said while it lines up with similar gaps in other states, that “doesn’t mean it’s not a big issue.”

The task force will comprise state health officials and academics from Southern University, Xavier University, LSU, Tulane University, Pennington Biomedical Research center and schools of nursing across the state. The Edwards administration did not have a list of names Friday, as the names provided by universities was still coming in.

In the near-term, the task force will focus on “blanketing” communities that have health disparities with accurate information about coronavirus, Edwards said. That information is not only geared towards the state’s stay-at-home order and social distancing, but also how people with underlying conditions that put them at risk from the virus can maintain their health.

More broadly, the group will research how to best bring equity to Louisiana’s health care system.

“The end goal is health equity,” Edwards said. “We want to make sure we have better health outcomes on the other side of this thing.”

Louisiana officials don’t know the racial gap in the state’s testing for the virus, or in the positive cases. That’s because with the proliferation of private lab tests, Edwards said the labs don’t report demographic information, though the state will ask for that information moving forward.

Health experts here have pointed to structural racism built into health care delivery when explaining the outsized number of underlying conditions in black Louisianans. Those conditions--particularly hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease--make the coronavirus far deadlier.

Corey Hebert, chief medical officer at Dillard University, said during a press conference held by Edwards this week that black people have historically received less preventative care than whites. And he stressed the importance of having representation among the leaders spreading information about the coronavirus.

“People know what they need to do,” Hebert said. “They need to be inspired to move and do them.”