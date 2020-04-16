PRAIRIEVILLE — General contractors for three new schools being built in Ascension Parish have split their work schedules to limit the number of people on the work sites and are holding their meetings on Zoom in the days of the pandemic.

Multiple hand-washing stations have been installed on the construction sites, too.

"We're following CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines, so people feel safe coming to work," said Tommy Messina, project manager for Cangelosi Ward, the general contractor for the new Bluff Middle School being built in Prairieville.

"Things aren't as fast-paced, but we're still working on critical items," Messina said.

Construction is considered an essential business, but his workers and those of the project's subcontractors and vendors decide for themselves if they want to work right now, he said.

"I am not going to force anyone to go to work, and I've relayed that to all my subcontractors as well," Martinez said.

The same kinds of adaptations in the workplace are in place at the sites of two other new Prairieville schools under construction: Bluff Ridge Primary on La. 73, where the general contractor is Stuart and Company, and Sugar Mill Primary on Germany Road, with contractor Lincoln Builders.

"We're business as usual, while practicing our CDC guidelines and social distancing," Keith Keller, vice president of operations for Lincoln Builders of Baton Rouge, said.

Chad Lynch, chief operations director for the school district, said that he and the contractors will wait until Gov. John Bel Edwards lifts the stay-at-home order to see whether construction will meet the completion dates set last year.

"I'm optimistic, with what I see at the school sites," Lynch said.

Bluff Middle School was originally due to be completed in July this summer, and Bluff Ridge Primary in mid-August.

The Sugar Mill Primary project, which had to be re-bid after the first bids came in too high, is expected to open for the 2021-2022 school year, Lynch said.

Messina, with Cangelosi Ward, said, "Our office is working very diligently to try to get this finished for the School Board, because we know they need it."

"We're working hard for Bluff Middle to be ready," he said.