The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is planning a backyard barbecue mixed with music.
Well, make that your backyard while the symphony provides music streamed online during the coronavirus quarantine.
The concert, called "BRQ and BRSO An @Home Concert Experience," will be 7:30 p.m. April 30. The concert will feature symphony members performing from their homes while audience members have meals delivered from BRG.
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra refuses to be silenced by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We’ve all been impacted by this COVID-19 situation," Executive Director Eric Marshall said. "Let’s make the most of it with this concert experience while supporting your BRSO and a local restaurant, BRQ."
For tickets, visit concerts.brso.org/Online. You can choose from these meal options:
- Marinated grilled sirloin with parmesan mashed potatoes.
- Blackened gulf fish with roasted brussels sprouts.
- Pulled pork with mac & cheese and pit beans.
- Eggplant parmesan.
All meals come with your choice of carrot cake, chocolate cake or bread pudding.
All meals are $50, which includes meal delivery and the cost of the online concert. If you want to watch the concert without the meal, you can choose the concert-only ticket for $25.
Proceeds from the dinners are equally split between BRQ ($25) and BRSO ($25).
For more information, visit brso.org.