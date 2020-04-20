The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is planning a backyard barbecue mixed with music.

Well, make that your backyard while the symphony provides music streamed online during the coronavirus quarantine.

The concert, called "BRQ and BRSO An @Home Concert Experience," will be 7:30 p.m. April 30. The concert will feature symphony members performing from their homes while audience members have meals delivered from BRG.

+2 Baton Rouge Symphony plays on through @Home Concert Series The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra refuses to be silenced by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’ve all been impacted by this COVID-19 situation," Executive Director Eric Marshall said. "Let’s make the most of it with this concert experience while supporting your BRSO and a local restaurant, BRQ."

For tickets, visit concerts.brso.org/Online. You can choose from these meal options:

Marinated grilled sirloin with parmesan mashed potatoes.

Blackened gulf fish with roasted brussels sprouts.

Pulled pork with mac & cheese and pit beans.

Eggplant parmesan.

All meals come with your choice of carrot cake, chocolate cake or bread pudding.

All meals are $50, which includes meal delivery and the cost of the online concert. If you want to watch the concert without the meal, you can choose the concert-only ticket for $25.

Proceeds from the dinners are equally split between BRQ ($25) and BRSO ($25).

For more information, visit brso.org.