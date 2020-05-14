All Ascension Parish government offices will reopen to the public Monday for normal business hours, but visitors will be required to wear face masks or other face coverings and must employ other social distancing techniques.

Parish President Clint Cointment issued the directive Thursday morning as part of a time line for changes in parish government operations after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the easing of his stay-at-home order starting on Friday.

Under what's known as "phase one," "non-essential" businesses and churches can open at 25% capacity, but they must require social distancing among customers and staff and require employees who deal with the public to wear face coverings. Included in that category of business are gyms, barber shops, hair and nail salons and theaters, the governor has said.

Edwards has said statewide hospitalizations, cases and those with symptoms from the virla illness are declining while efforts to test and trace new cases are expected to increase.

Region backs effort to reopen amid coronavirus spread; some wonder about delay Government leaders in the Baton Rouge area largely welcomed Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to relax a stay-at-home order this Friday, with so…

In Ascension Parish, visitors to government offices will be limited to one person per party, parish officials said in a statement. Plexiglas dividers have been installed, and parish employees interacting with the public will be wearing face masks.

“Our goal is to keep everyone, the public and employees alike, safe and healthy,” Cointment said in the statement.

Neighboring Livingston Parish reopened its offices on May 4 with similar measures as Ascension officials are now proposing. Ascension Parish government offices close before noon on Fridays, the first day phase one is set to begin across the state.

St. Gabriel, Donaldsonville remain tops for total cases in Baton Rouge area, state The St. Gabriel area in Iberville Parish continues to have the highest number of cases of the novel coronavirus of any census tract in the state.

Cointment also added most activities can be carried out by telephone or online and noted that parish workers haven't stopped working during the pandemic.

Parish offices closed to walk-in traffic on March 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but many employees continued to work from home. Others remained in the field.

Parish officials encouraged visitors to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at http://www.cdc.gov or on the parish government Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AscensionGov/.

Each municipality in the parish is expected to issue its own office procedures.

Region backs effort to reopen amid coronavirus spread; some wonder about delay Government leaders in the Baton Rouge area largely welcomed Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to relax a stay-at-home order this Friday, with so…