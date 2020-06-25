A spike in coronavirus cases in Louisiana, especially among young adults, is reigniting concerns about whether coronavirus tests are sufficiently available.

“We were doing pretty well for a while there in keeping up with the demand,” said Dr. Kevin DiBenedetto, the medical director for Premier Health, which runs dozens of urgent care clinics across the state, including Lake After Hours in Baton Rouge, LCMC Health Urgent Care in New Orleans and Lourdes Urgent Care in the Lafayette area.

“With this spike, it totally crushed our supply of tests,” DiBenedetto said.

Testing availability was an early concern when the coronavirus pandemic flared locally in March. For the first several weeks of the outbreak, potential coronavirus patients had to meet rigid standards to get tested because hospitals and clinics were so short on supplies. And once they finally did get tested, many reported long lags between the time they got tested and the time they received results.

But testing eventually ramped up across the state as more types of tests and labs to run them became available, and more than 660,000 tests have been performed across Louisiana, according to the Department of Health. As cases have trended upward in the past week, however, testing is still not as easily accessible as some would like.

DiBenedetto said Premier Health’s urgent care sites are running 2,000 to 3,000 tests a week across the state, mostly from New Orleans and Baton Rouge, with a handful in the Lafayette and Lake Charles regions. But he described a “huge rush” in young adults trying to get tested recently.

Over the past 10 days, 52% of the people that came to Premier's clinics for coronavirus tests were between the ages 20 and 39. An alarming 57% of them tested positive, he said.

Since April 5, DiBenedetto said, the overall rate of positive coronavirus tests performed by Premier has been 16%.

The recent influxes have prompted some clinics to revert to a policy of only testing people showing symptoms, rather than anyone who wants a test. DiBenedetto said he often explains to patients that he’s exposed to coronavirus in the clinic, but he won’t get tested for it unless he starts showing symptoms himself.

Some of the Lake After Hours clinics use Abbot ID Now Tests, which can return test results in five to 13 minutes. But DiBenedetto said clinics are now trying to preserve those rapid tests for older and sicker people, while they’re sending out some tests for younger patients with mild symptoms.

“We don’t feel the need to test them all because we don’t have enough tests,” he said.

Many of the young adults who have been seeking tests in Baton Rouge say they’ve recently been to Tigerland or live with somebody who’s recently been to the bars in that area, he said. A few have also reported potential exposures on recent beach trips.

Quest Diagnostics, the national lab with testing sites in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette, has also reported that nationwide coronavirus surges are affecting the company's ability to test. In a statement released Thursday, Quest said that orders for its molecular diagnostic tests rose by 50% over the past three weeks.

“Despite the rapid expansion of our testing capacity, demand for testing has been growing faster,” the statement said.

In Louisiana, coronavirus cases are growing most quickly among young adults between ages 18 and 29. They account for 18%, or 9,570, of cases across the state. Public health experts have warned that, though young adults often experience mild cases, they can easily transmit coronavirus to older people or those with preexisting conditions who could have severe cases.