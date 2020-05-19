The former Virginia College site at Cortana Mall is up for sale again, just six months after a contract to sell the building was pending.
The 90,000-square-foot property was previously under contract to an undisclosed out-of-state limited liability company, which was doing an evaluation in recent months. The asking price for property is $5.5 million, according to marketing materials.
Virginia College was first put up for sale in February 2019, several weeks after the school shuttered its operations. Before it was a college, the building housed a Steve & Barry's clothing store and originally was a Service Merchandise retail location.
In September 2019, Moonbeam Leasing & Management, the Las Vegas-based company that bought the internal portion of Cortana and the vacant Mervyn’s anchor store in 2013 for $6.15 million, largely shut down the mall at the intersection of Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard.
Only one Cortana Mall anchor tenant has changed hands since the mall's closure.
The former 238,000-square-foot Macy's store in Cortana Mall and a 13.3-acre tract was sold for $1.65 million in February to Cortana Place Acquisitions LLC, registered by New Orleans real estate attorney Scott Willis at Fishman Haygood. The property had an asking price of $2.1 million.
Willis could not be immediately reached for comment.
The anchor stores — plus a Dillard's clearance center still operating at the mall — are owned individually and separately from Moonbeam's properties.
Dillard's clearance center had closed because of the coronavirus pandemic in late March but is expected to reopen on Wednesday. Dillard's declined comment about any real estate deals, citing company policy.
Cortana Mall is inside an Enterprise Zone, which would offer economic incentives for new job creation as local leaders look to spur redevelopment at the site.