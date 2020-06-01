Louisiana will allow bars to reopen at reduced capacity and loosen restrictions on a wide range of businesses including restaurants, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday, as the state moves into Phase 2 of reopening from coronavirus rules.
The new rules take effect June 5 and run for three weeks, like the first phase. Under the second phase, restaurants, retailers and other businesses that have been operating at 25% capacity for the past two weeks can up their capacity to 50%.
"We still have work to do," Edwards said Monday. "We still have restrictions that have to be in place.”
Bars can operate at 25% capacity of seated occupants, according to Edwards, the first time bars without food permits have been allowed to operate since mid-March. Casinos can go to 50% capacity with 75% of gaming positions operating, if they get plans approved by the Gaming Control Board.
The second phase also allows pool halls, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors, recreational pools and spas to reopen with additional restrictions.
Since Edwards began the first phase of reopening, on May 15, bars that serve food have been treated like restaurants — able to serve dine-in customers at 25% capacity. But those without food permits have still been shuttered.
Churches, casinos, retailers, shopping malls and barber shops, among other businesses, have also been allowed to operate at a quarter of their occupancy, which Edwards has said is aimed at keeping social distancing in place to limit the spread of the virus.
Businesses will be encouraged to perform temperature checks on customers, and a requirement that public-facing employees wear masks will still be in effect.
Amusement parks and sleepaway camps are among the businesses that will remain closed.
New Orleans will not follow suit and enter phase two. City officials said the city will likely loosen some of the restrictions it didn't loosen under Phase 1.
High-risk individuals — the elderly and those with underlying health conditions — are encouraged to continue to stay home, according to the new phase. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks when outside of the home, and businesses are urged to keep employees working from home if possible.
Louisiana has seen improving trends in key coronavirus metrics in recent weeks. Hospitalizations and patients on ventilators have fallen consistently, and Edwards on Friday called the hospitalization figures “very good news” compared to the early days of the outbreak.
"We are doing better, but we have a long ways to go," Edwards said Friday, before receiving a briefing on coronavirus data regarding the second phase from health officials.
The decision comes as more than 50 Republican state lawmakers and Attorney General Jeff Landry signed onto a letter urging Edwards to treat all types of businesses the same, and to allow all businesses to reopen. Under phase one, many businesses, like bars that didn’t serve food, were not allowed to reopen.
Rep. Blake Miguez, the chairman of the House Republican Delegation, said the lawmakers who signed onto the letter want an end to the patchwork of regulations for businesses.
He also said he disagrees with Edwards’ decision to use occupancy limits — like the 25% limit in phase one.
“Business has sacrificed eight weeks now and hasn't been able to open like they’d like to,” Miguez said.
Staff writer Jeff Adelson contributed to this story.
