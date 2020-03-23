The top federal prosecutors for the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metropolitan areas urged the public Monday to report suspected coronavirus-related fraud schemes.
U.S. Attorneys Brandon Fremin, of Baton Rouge, and Peter Strasser, of New Orleans, said members of the public can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or email the center at disaster@leo.gov.
Fremin, who is executive director of the NCDF, and Strasser said examples of coronavirus schemes include:
- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-10 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
Fremin, the chief federal prosecutor for the Baton Rouge-based Middle District of Louisiana, and Strasser said U.S. Attorney General William Barr has directed U.S. Attorneys nationwide to make the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus-related fraud schemes a top priority.
"Always use extreme caution when providing personal identifying or financial information to anyone," Fremin said in a news release. "I strongly encourage the public to report suspected coronavirus-related waste, fraud, abuse or allegations of criminal conduct by contacting the NCDF."
The Middle District includes the parishes of East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Ascension, Livingston, Iberville, Pointe Coupee and St. Helena.
The Eastern District of Louisiana consists of the parishes of Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington.
"Unfortunately, during times of crisis, criminals continue their efforts to victimize the public. However, we are ready for them," said Strasser, the top federal prosecutor for the New Orleans-based Eastern District.
Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen directed each U.S. Attorney last week to appoint a coronavirus fraud coordinator to serve as legal counsel for each federal judicial district. Those persons are to direct the prosecution of coronavirus-related crimes, and conduct outreach and awareness activities.
Fremin said longtime federal prosecutor Paul Pugliese is the Middle District's coronavirus fraud coordinator. Pugliese also serves as associate executive director of the NCDF. Strasser said Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Rivera, a seasoned federal prosecutor, is the Eastern District's coordinator.
The NCDF can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as Department of Justice litigating and law enforcement components, to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes.
The NCDF coordinates complaints with 16 additional federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state Attorneys General and local authorities.