More than 600 providers will receive "very limited" doses of coronavirus vaccines this week in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The full list of the 628 locations includes more than a dozen new providers.

In order to receive the vaccine, a person must make an appointment with the provider.

A person who arrives to a location without an appointment will not be given a vaccine.

Anyone can call 211 to find a vaccine provider or a vaccination event near them.

Here's the criteria for vaccine eligibility:

(List provided by the Louisiana Department of Health)