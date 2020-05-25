640 more people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus across Louisiana, according to the latest reported numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health.

A total of 37,809 people have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Louisiana. 2,585 people have died of the virus and co-morbidities, an increase of 18 deaths since the previous update.

LDH did not report new commercial lab results on Saturday or Sunday. A technical issue with a server meant that the agency was unable to report the results, which made it appear there was a dramatic drop in new cases over the weekend.

The agency reported Monday that the server issue had been resolved. 13,792 more commercial lab results were reported Monday.

Reporting issue persists in latest coronavirus update; 1 new death reported in Orleans, Jefferson Anyone closely watching Louisiana's coronavirus statistics should be careful interpreting the numbers over the Memorial Day weekend due to tec…

Louisiana has reported that 28,700 people are presumed recovered from the virus. That number is an increase from the previous report of 26,249 from May 16.

847 patients are currently hospitalized, including 102 patients on ventilators. Those numbers changed from 813 and 102 patients as of Sunday.

Louisiana reported 17,396 state lab results and 313,502 commercial lab results on Monday.

How will coronavirus impact Baton Rouge schools financially? Leaders worry about future budget The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is projecting it will close out the current fiscal year and start the new one in a stable financial …

East Baton Rouge Parish reports one additional death and 52 additional coronavirus cases.

This report will be updated.